HOQU One Day Trading Volume Tops $916,245.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $389,058.66 and approximately $916,245.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

