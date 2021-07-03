Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.