Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $147.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

