Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

