Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.