Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.