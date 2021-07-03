Horizon Investments LLC Sells 893 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 105.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 421.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

