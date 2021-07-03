Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.70 ($44.35).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €46.77 ($55.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.15. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

