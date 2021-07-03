Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $477.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE HUM opened at $451.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.95. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

