Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,147,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

