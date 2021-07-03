Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hurco Companies worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $35.00 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of 145.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

