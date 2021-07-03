Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRNNF. TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

