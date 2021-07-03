IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of IAA worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.91.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

