IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of IBXNF stock remained flat at $$0.25 on Friday. IBEX Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

