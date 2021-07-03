IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $730,814.50 and approximately $24,113.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

