Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $504.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past six months. Sequential growth in segmental revenues in the first quarter of 2021 across most geographies and strong microarrays revenues are encouraging. Robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents, medical device registration receipt in Russia for NextSeq 550Dx and its associated reagent kits are praiseworthy. New TSO 500 partnership with Kartos Therapeutics augurs well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in the oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. A strong capital structure is an added plus. Notably, the company exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. Yet, pandemic-led lower sequencing revenues remain a concern. Contraction in both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues.”

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.32.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $474.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.