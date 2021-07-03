Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading Down 8.3%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 747 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

