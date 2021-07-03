Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 411.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMUX. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 206,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53. Immunic has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $289.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.