Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.