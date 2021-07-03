Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 5.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $28.93. 2,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 370,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

