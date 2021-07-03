Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 5.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $28.93. 2,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 370,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
