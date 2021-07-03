Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $9.02. 3,611,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

