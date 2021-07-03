Insider Buying: Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) Insider Purchases A$59,500.00 in Stock

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) insider Peter Ingram bought 250,000 shares of Azure Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$59,500.00 ($42,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 50.24 and a quick ratio of 50.24.

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship projects include the Oposura and AlacrÃ¡n projects located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

