Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £83,019.24 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 15,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Simon Carter purchased 39,485 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65).

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Carter purchased 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($195.88).

BLND opened at GBX 514.60 ($6.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. British Land Company Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 515.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

