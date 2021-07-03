Insider Buying: Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Buys 250 Shares of Stock

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$194.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$201.24. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 52-week low of C$114.67 and a 52-week high of C$213.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTC.A shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.56.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

