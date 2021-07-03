Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £6,280.96 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £6,280.96 ($8,206.11).

Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.76. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £500.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.93. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

