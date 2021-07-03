Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $83.94 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

