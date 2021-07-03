Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Sells $696,416.56 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LESL opened at $27.26 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $247,559,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $14,300,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

