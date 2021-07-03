Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells 799,669 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LESL opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.90. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

