Insider Selling: Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Sells 4,720 Shares of Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Angus C. Russell sold 4,720 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $14,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,893.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,071,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 862,667 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 792,095 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6,774.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 272,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

