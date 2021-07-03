Insider Selling: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Insider Sells $4,951,575.00 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OLED opened at $219.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $90,508,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

