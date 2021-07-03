Insider Selling: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Insider Sells $4,951,575.00 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OLED opened at $219.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $262.77.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $90,508,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.