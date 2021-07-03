Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 14,514 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

