Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IKTSY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

IKTSY opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

