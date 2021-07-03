Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 43.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of BSMR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.94. 5,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

