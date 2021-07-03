Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $44.77 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

