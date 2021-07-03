Investors Buy Large Volume of Shenandoah Telecommunications Call Options (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,791% compared to the typical volume of 23 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. 1,701,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.