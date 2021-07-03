Investors Purchase Large Volume of Preferred Apartment Communities Call Options (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,688 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the average volume of 136 call options.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

APTS stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

