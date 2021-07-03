iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87.

