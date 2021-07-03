iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 26.6% in June

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,586,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 1,634,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,754. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.81.

