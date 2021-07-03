iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $66.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.