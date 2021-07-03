iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.42.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.