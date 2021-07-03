iShares Global Tech ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares are set to split on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IXN opened at $340.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.93. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $341.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 178,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 367.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

