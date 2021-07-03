iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Down 40.9% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. 992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.