Italo Achieves Market Cap of $24,759.03 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $24,759.03 and $69.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.24 or 0.99983536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.