iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $886.98 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,605. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $286,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

