J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,917.77 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.