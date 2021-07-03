James Fisher and Sons’ (FSJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LON FSJ opened at GBX 922 ($12.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 974.95. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £465.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

