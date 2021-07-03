James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

JHX stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

