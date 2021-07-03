Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,956. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

