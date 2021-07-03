Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEDNAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of MD opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the period.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

