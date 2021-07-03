Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $9.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $108.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.